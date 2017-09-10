National Politics

Closing ceremony set for 100 Nights of Remembrance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 5:13 AM

BOSCAWEN, N.H.

New Hampshire military units, police and fire departments and honor guards from across the state have been invited to mark the 10th anniversary of a program that honors veterans with nightly soundings of taps.

For the 100 Nights of Remembrance, participants sound taps at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen and the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester every evening at 7 p.m. from Memorial Day through Sept. 11.

This year's closing ceremony is set for Sunday at 6 p.m. in Boscawen. Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will be among the speakers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video