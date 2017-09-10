National Politics

Groups get grants to fight sexual assault, domestic violence

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 5:15 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Two Maine organizations will receive a total of more than $230,000 to combat sexual assault and domestic violence.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money is going to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault will receive the larger grant of more than $145,000.

The senators say the grants will increase access to resources for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women.

