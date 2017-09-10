Homeowner facing charges in shooting that injured officer

A homeowner who had been a burglary victim 24 hours earlier is now facing charges in a shooting that injured a police officer answering another burglary call.
Authorities said it appears that 46-year-old William Sturtevant mistook Whitehall Township police officers for burglars returning to the vacant home, where copper pipes had been stolen.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Sturtevant was either sleeping or hiding in the home early Saturday, called 911 when he heard something, and fired after two officers entered through an open basement door. One officer hit in the leg with birdshot pellets from the shotgun was reported in stable condition.
Sturtevant is charged with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and reckless endangering. His attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Sunday.
