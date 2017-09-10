National Politics

NYPD looking for woman in subway slapping

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:22 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a 70-year-old woman riding the subway ended up getting slapped in the face twice by another woman who then fled the train.

Authorities say the victim was traveling northbound on a 6 train shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday when another woman boarded at sat next to her. Police say the second woman's elbows repeatedly came into contact with the victim, who moved to another seat.

A dispute followed, with the second woman slapping the 70-year-old and then leaving the train. The 70-year-old woman told authorities at the next station and was treated for pain and swelling to her face and head.

Authorities are looking for the suspect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video