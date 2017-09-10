The Latest: Mayor says high winds damage building in Atlanta

The Latest on how the Southeast states are preparing for Hurricane Irma (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Mayor Kasim Reed says strong winds have torn tile and debris off a building facade on a popular street in downtown Atlanta.
Reed said in news conference Sunday that some road have been closed after tile fell from a 32-story building on Peachtree Street. The mayor says he expects winds to grow stronger over the night and could experience down powerlines and trees throughout the city.
Reed says preparations for the storm have been ongoing for the past four days. He's urging residents to store items such as trashcans or outside furniture or equipment inside their homes.
"Don't be fooled that this storm cannot hurt you. Don't go out and play in it," he said. "We urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe as we make through this challenging moment."
The mayor says the Atlanta Streetcar has been closed as a preventive measure so the lines that power the train will not fall.
Reed says the Red Cross and recreations will be open for those seeking shelter from the storm. The Salvation Army will assist with any homeless people who are also seeking shelter.
___
4 p.m.
Several school systems in metro Atlanta have closed a day before Hurricane Irma is expected to cross over into coastal Georgia.
Local news media reports that schools in the metro Atlanta area, Georgia State University and the University of Georgia have cancelled classes Monday. Some counties including Cobb, Henry and DeKalb will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Georgia Tech officials say the campus will remain open as they are monitoring the storm's progress. Classes in Savannah have been cancelled for the entire week.
Storm conditions are being monitored at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil says the airport will remain open. He says the airport is working the Federal Aviation Administration.
Gobeil says the airport is basing their monitoring on aircraft type, wind speed and wind craft direction — which is the most important. He says the final decision will be made by the pilot.
___
1:09 p.m.
Georgia's governor has declared an emergency for the entire state as Hurricane Irma's approach triggers widespread severe weather threats, including the first-ever tropical storm warning for Atlanta.
Gov. Nathan Deal's new emergency declaration came Sunday as Irma churned near Florida. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm's center to cross Monday into southwest Georgia, where a hurricane warning was issued for communities including Albany and Valdosta.
Portions of western Alabama and coastal South Carolina were also under tropical storm warnings.
The National Weather Service confirmed it had never before issued a tropical storm warning for Atlanta, where wind gusts could reach 55 mph (88 kph). Meanwhile Savannah and the rest of coastal Georgia were under evacuation orders for the second time since Hurricane Matthew brushed the region last October.
