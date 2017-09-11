FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Ginsburg is scheduled to visit Chicago and speak at Roosevelt University on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 as part of a program focusing on themes of law, social justice and the American Dream. The event is a conversation between Ginsburg and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams.
FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Ginsburg is scheduled to visit Chicago and speak at Roosevelt University on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 as part of a program focusing on themes of law, social justice and the American Dream. The event is a conversation between Ginsburg and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

National Politics

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg is set speak in Chicago

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:34 AM

CHICAGO

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is scheduled to visit Chicago and speak at a university conference.

She's expected to appear at Roosevelt University downtown on Monday evening as part of a program focusing on themes of law, social justice and the American Dream. The event is a conversation between Ginsburg and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams.

Ginsburg is 84 and was appointed to the nation's highest court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton. A book about her exercise routines is expected to be released next month.

In July, Ginsburg addressed a group of lawyers and judges in Sun Valley, Idaho. Last year, she spoke at the University of Notre Dame.

