Alaska institute hones research for US Defense Department

To help secure more federal dollars, the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is planning to focus more of its research on U.S. Department of Defense interests.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2fdHL8W ) on Monday that statewide funding cuts have caused the institute to downsize, so it intends to supplement funding by honing in on research for the department.
Institute Director Robert McCoy says some of the institute's research is relevant to the department, but it plans to reshape more projects to fit defense interests.
The institute, which studies processes related to the physics governing the planet, receives about 15 percent of its funding from the state. The funding was cut by about $4 million per year, which caused the elimination of about 35 positions in recent years.
