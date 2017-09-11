NY approves education plan to submit for federal approval

New York state's education policy-making body has approved the plan it will submit to the U.S. Department of Education to comply with the new federal education law.
The Board of Regents voted on New York's Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan Monday in advance of a Sept. 18 deadline. The federal department will provide feedback, with approval expected early next year.
ESSA was signed into law in December 2015 to replace No Child Left Behind and gives states more flexibility in how they evaluate and intervene in struggling schools. New York has been working on its plan for more than a year with input from educators and the community.
State officials say the plan expands measures for school and student success, and requires school-level improvement plans for the lowest performing schools.
