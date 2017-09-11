National Politics

Phoenix recycling program plagued with low participation

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 10:13 AM

PHOENIX

Phoenix's plan to divert green waste and recyclables away from landfills is suffering due to poor participation in the curbside composting program.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported (http://bit.ly/2fdGezn ) on Monday that less than 4 percent of the 158,000 eligible properties are participating in the city's program, which allows residents to send green waste to a composting facility. Residents in certain areas can get a separate bin that the city picks up weekly.

The curbside program is a part of the Reimagine Phoenix plan to reach a 40 percent diversion rate by 2020. The rate is at 20 percent, moving only 4 percent since the program began in 2013.

The Public Works Department completed a $13.3 million composting facility in April that it hopes will spur momentum in the program.

