Phoenix recycling program plagued with low participation

Phoenix's plan to divert green waste and recyclables away from landfills is suffering due to poor participation in the curbside composting program.
The Arizona Capitol Times reported (http://bit.ly/2fdGezn ) on Monday that less than 4 percent of the 158,000 eligible properties are participating in the city's program, which allows residents to send green waste to a composting facility. Residents in certain areas can get a separate bin that the city picks up weekly.
The curbside program is a part of the Reimagine Phoenix plan to reach a 40 percent diversion rate by 2020. The rate is at 20 percent, moving only 4 percent since the program began in 2013.
The Public Works Department completed a $13.3 million composting facility in April that it hopes will spur momentum in the program.
