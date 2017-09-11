National Politics

Pro-charter school group pays $425,000 settlement to state

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 1:07 PM

BOSTON

A New York-based group that backed last year's charter school ballot question has paid more than $425,000 as part of a campaign finance settlement.

The civil forfeiture by Families for Excellent Schools-Advocacy is the largest in the 44-year history of the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Investigators say the group raised more than $15 million from individuals and then contributed it to the Great Schools Massachusetts Ballot Question Committee without revealing the money's source.

The contributors included Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Chair Paul Sagan, who gave $500,000. Sagan has previously acknowledged a $100,000 donation to a separate pro-charter school group.

The question, which would have raised the cap on charter schools, failed.

Families for Excellent Schools CEO Jeremiah Kittredge says they believed they complied with all laws.

