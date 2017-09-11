National Politics

Town council defers on changing name of Columbus Day

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 11:23 PM

DURHAM, N.H.

Town councilors in New Hampshire are holding off on a new resolution to create a new town holiday honoring European explorers and Native Americans on the same day as Columbus Day.

Durham's town council was considering a proposal Monday to create "The Age of Exploration and Indigenous Peoples' Day" on the second Monday in October — effectively replacing Columbus Day. Town Council Chairperson Kitty Marple motioned to table discussion until the next meeting on Sept. 18, citing the late hour.

The proposed holiday would recognize both European exploration, including Christopher Columbus, and the contributions and struggles of the indigenous people who lived in Durham before European settlers.

