Sununu pushing to name bridge after former GOP councilor

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 2:24 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) says he will introduce legislation to rename a bridge in Portsmouth after former Republican Executive Councilor Ruth Griffin.

Griffin says she thought the Republican governor was joking when he mentioned it to her, and she is overwhelmed with joy by the gesture. The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ffEplL ) in addition to serving as executive councilor, Griffin also served in the New Hampshire Senate and House of Representatives during her decades-long political career.

Sununu said Monday that he can think of no better way to honor and thank Griffin than by renaming the Little Bay Bridge after her. Sununu says he hopes it will serve as a reminder that public service is a high and noble calling.

