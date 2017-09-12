National Politics

NY hotline can help with voter access issues

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:59 AM

NEW YORK

New York has a hotline to troubleshoot voter access issues during the primary election.

Attorney General Eric Scheiderman says voters with disabilities or language access issues have the right to request assistance from any person they choose.

Voters with those or other issues on Tuesday can call a hotline at 800-771-7755 to talk to staff from the attorney general's civil rights bureau.

The office works with local election officials and others to address the issues as quickly as possible.

There's also an email address: civil.rights@ag.ny.gov.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video