National Politics

Baltimore city council to consider Styrofoam ban

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:09 AM

BALTIMORE

A Baltimore city council member has reintroduced a ban on polystyrene foam containers for carryout food and drinks within the city's limits.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock reintroduced the ban at Monday's council meeting as part of an effort to cut down on foam cups floating in the city's waterways.

Bullock says he thinks it's important to look for alternatives that are more environmentally friendly.

A similar ban stalled in 2013 after several members withdrew their support, citing costs to local restaurants and carryouts and questioning the impact on litter reduction.

The proposed bill would impose a $1,000 fine against businesses that use foam products. If the council passes the bill, it would take effect 90 days after the mayor signs the legislation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video