National Politics

SC's Tim Scott, Trump to discuss Charlottesville response

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

September 12, 2017 7:07 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The only black Republican in the U.S. Senate is sitting down with Donald Trump to discuss the president's response to violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia last month.

A source tells The Associated Press that Tim Scott and Trump are meeting Wednesday. The source had knowledge of the meeting but wasn't allowed to discuss it publicly.

The South Carolina Republican has spoken out on race issues from the Senate floor, speaking about his own brushes with racial profiling, even while wearing his senator lapel pin.

Scott offered some of the bluntest criticism of the president's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying Trump's moral authority had become comprised after his comments that appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who came out to oppose them.

