White House says Trump 'stands by' Strange endorsement

The White House is reaffirming support for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who is in a tough runoff with conservative judge Roy Moore in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat.

White House legislative director Marc Short was about the race by reporters at breakfast Tuesday. He said President Donald Trump "has endorsed Luther Strange and he continues to stand by that endorsement."

Strange has the backing of Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but the president hasn't campaigned in person for Strange.

Moore led Strange by 25,000 votes in the first round of balloting and has a loyal following among the state's evangelical voters.

Republican voters will choose between Strange and Moore on Sept. 26 and the general election will be held in December.

