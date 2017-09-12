National Politics

City council passes weakened version of new gun law

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 7:13 AM

BALTIMORE

Baltimore's city council has narrowly passed new legislation to penalize people who illegally carry guns.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday the bill shows little difference from existing legislation beyond adding a $1,000 fine. In its original form, the bill would have imposed a mandatory sentence of one year in jail.

The legislation generated heated debate as the city's homicide rate surges. Supporters said it would help curb the violence. Opponents said it risked returning to the city to its harsh policies of yesteryear.

The council ultimately gutted the bill, which passed by one vote.

Existing state laws require a mandatory one-year jail sentence for a second offense.

