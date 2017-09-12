The Latest: Mayor pro tem defeats incumbent in primary

The Latest on the mayoral primary in Charlotte, North Carolina (all times local):
9:55 p.m.
The woman who is second in command to the mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won a bid to replace her.
Charlotte Mayor Pro Tempore Vi Lyles defeated incumbent Jennifer Roberts in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday. Before all the votes were counted, Roberts conceded the race to Lyles.
With 88 percent of the precincts reporting, Lyles had 46 percent of the vote, to 36 percent for Roberts. State Sen. Joel Ford was third with 15 percent.
Lyles will face Kenny Smith, the runaway winner in the Republican primary who served with Lyles on the Charlotte City Council. Smith had garnered nearly 89 percent of the vote with most precincts reporting.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
___
7:37 p.m.
Voting is over in North Carolina's largest city, where the mayor is in a quest to win a second term in office.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts faces challenges from Mayor Pro Tempore Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford in Tuesday's Democratic primary. The winner is likely to face City Councilman Kenny Smith, who was considered the front-runner in the Republican primary.
The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and closed at 7:30 p.m. Election officials had been concerned about a potential threat from Hurricane Irma, but the storm veered west and its impact on the city was less than initially anticipated.
Although Roberts' two years in office were marked by controversy, she is considered to be the favorite in a low turnout election.
___
1:26 a.m.
Voters head to the polls in North Carolina's largest city on Tuesday to determine if the incumbent mayor will get a chance to run for a second term.
The Democratic primary features Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tempore Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford.
The winner of the Democratic primary is likely to face City Councilman Kenny Smith, who is the front-runner in the Republican primary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Comments