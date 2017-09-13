National Politics

Moore, Strange trade accusations over debate

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 10:16 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore are in a war of words over a canceled debate.

The Strange campaign accused Moore of hiding after he withdrew from a debate hosted by a conservative think tank, the Alabama Policy Institute.

Moore said he withdrew because API's president also serves as treasurer of a group backing Strange. Moore challenged Strange to meet him in a "Lincoln-Douglas style" debate to present issues without a moderator or press questions.

Strange's camp said it was "embarrassing" that Moore wants no press questions. The Strange campaign proposed a list of journalists who could serve as a moderator.

The two Republicans are competing in the Sept. 26 GOP runoff for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former U.S. Senate seat. The winner will face Democrat Doug Jones.

