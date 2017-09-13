National Politics

Judge dismisses Kansas teachers' lawsuit over secret cameras

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 10:18 AM

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Kansas teacher who sued a school district for installing a hidden camera in a classroom where he sometimes changed clothes.

Science teacher Rob Marriott said in a lawsuit that Bonner Springs-Edwardsville school district secretly operated video cameras in some classrooms from 2009 to 2015, which he didn't know until he left in 2016.

Marriott said he sometimes changed clothes before coaching track and cross country, and others also used the room to change clothes.

The Kansas City Star reports the judge ruled earlier this month that Marriott did not establish a legitimate claim to privacy in the classroom, particularly because he didn't have exclusive use of the room. The judge also ruled four administrators named in the lawsuit were not liable.

