National Politics

Richmond police to host meeting ahead of demonstration

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 11:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

Richmond police will host a community meeting to answer questions about a demonstration planned for this weekend by a group that favors keeping Confederate statues in Richmond.

A Tennessee-based Confederate heritage group is planning a rally Saturday near the General Robert E. Lee monument.

Police Chief Alfred Durham said he plans to hold the meeting Thursday evening. Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney also planned a news conference for Thursday afternoon.

An organizer of the event planned for Saturday told The Associated Press Wednesday that it is aimed at protecting the Lee monument and standing up for Confederate heritage. She said her group disavows white nationalists.

Authorities have said they don't expect a crowd as large as the one at a violent white nationalist rally last month in Charlottesville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video