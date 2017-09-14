New high court justice to speak at University of Louisville

National Politics

September 14, 2017 4:11 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The U.S. Supreme Court's newest member will speak at the University of Louisville next week.

UofL says Justice Neil Gorsuch will appear at a public event on campus on Sept. 21. He's also expected to meet privately with McConnell Scholar students.

Gorsuch was nominated to the nation's highest court by President Donald Trump. He was confirmed by the Senate and took his seat on the court in April.

He filled a 14-month vacancy after the death of Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch's appearance will be in the hometown of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky Republican played a key role in paving the way for Gorsuch's place on the court. When Scalia died in February 2016, McConnell decided the Senate would not fill the seat until the next president was elected.

