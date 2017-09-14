National Politics

Epstein likely to leave Senate race, run for House instead

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 8:48 AM

LANSING, Mich.

A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate is likely to leave the race to instead run for a suburban Detroit House district opening up due to a congressman's retirement.

Lena Epstein told The Associated Press in a statement Thursday she is "leaning toward" seeking the 11th Congressional District held by Republican Dave Trott. A formal announcement is expected in the next few days.

Trott announced this week he will not for re-election.

Epstein, who co-owns an automotive oil company, and former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Young are the declared Republican Senate candidates to face Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Others seriously exploring bids are businessmen John James and Sandy Pensler.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is also mulling whether to run for Senate, and musician Kid Rock has teased a bid.

