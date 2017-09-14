West Virginia governor to stop coaching boys' basketball

Gov. Jim Justice says he's retiring as a high school boys' basketball coach though he'll continue to guide the girls' team at Greenbrier East High School.
The 66-year-old first-term governor, who coached the boys to a 103-48 record over six years, says his first responsibility is to serve West Virginians as governor.
In 2013, he coached the girls' team to a 22-0 regular season.
Since taking office this year, he has turned over operations of his coal, agriculture and resort businesses to his children and recently switched parties from Democrat to Republican.
He has been recently touring the state urging voters to approve a road reconstruction bond in an Oct. 7 referendum.
