National Politics

Jefferson County Judge Eric Fancher to retire after 20 years

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 11:43 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A longtime Jefferson County judge is leaving the bench.

After 20 years, District Judge Eric Fancher says he's hanging up his robe and will retire at the end of the month.

Al.com reports Fancher says it's been an honor to serve, mentor and guide so many as they navigate life's struggles.

The 61-year-old Fancher was appointed in 1997 in the Bessemer Cutoff to serve the remaining term of then-retiring Judge J.W. Patton. He was later elected to his own six-year term and became one of six black district judges in Alabama.

Fancher also taught at Miles Law School, served as a municipal judge in Brighton, a special master in Circuit Court, a hearing officer for the county Personnel Board, and served on several committees with the Birmingham Bar Association.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video