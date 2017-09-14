Anti-sanctuary city initiative pulled from Burien ballot

Following a court ruling, King County Elections is pulling an anti-sanctuary city initiative off the Nov. 7 Burien ballot.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2x04eQK ) the initiative called for repealing a city ordinance, passed by the City Council in January, which bars police officers and other city employees from asking about a person's religion or immigration status.
King County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Berns issued a preliminary injunction Thursday morning declaring the ballot measure invalid on several grounds, including that it exceeded the scope of authority granted to initiatives and deviated from state requirements "for the contents and form of a petition."
The initiative was pushed by the organization Respect Washington. The organization and its lawyer could not be reached for comment.
