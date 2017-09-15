Police: Man suffered life-threatening injuries in crash

Maine police say a man was seriously injured after he lost control of his vehicle and plunged down an embankment in North Yarmouth.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Drew Emery, of Farmingdale, lost control of his car and left the roadway, striking multiple trees as he careened down a steep embankment. The crash occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
Deputies say Emery, the only occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
He was airlifted to a hospital in Portland. Emery's condition was not available late Thursday.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash.
