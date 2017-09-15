National Politics

Inmate convicted in guard's murder won't be at sentencing

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 8:52 AM

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.

An inmate convicted of murdering a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania won't return to court when he's formally sentenced to life in prison next month.

Defense attorneys for 40-year-old Jesse Con-ui say he plans to appear by video from the supermaximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, where he's already serving 25 years to life for a gang initiation murder in Arizona in 2002.

Con-ui was convicted by a federal court jury in Wilkes-Barre in June for stabbing 34-year-old guard Eric Williams more than 200 times in February 2013 at the Canaan federal prison in northeastern Pennsylvania. The same jury balked at imposing the death penalty, meaning Con-ui automatically will receive a life prison term.

He'll be formally sentenced Oct. 12 by a federal judge in Wilkes-Barre.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video