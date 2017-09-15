National Politics

Louisiana lawmaker to pay $37K fine for campaign misspending

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 10:22 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

A Louisiana state lawmaker will pay a $37,000 fine over three years, in an agreement acknowledging he misspent the dollars from his campaign account to "fund a gambling habit."

Lafourche Parish Rep. Jerome "Dee" Richard must amend his campaign finance documents and won't be able to withdraw money on his own from his campaign account, under the settlement reached with the Louisiana Board of Ethics.

The board approved the settlement — known as a consent opinion — on Friday without objection. Richard didn't attend the hearing, but he had already signed the agreement and acknowledged that he violated campaign finance law.

Richard agreed to pay the $37,000 penalty in installments by December 2020.

Richard has said he believes compulsive gambling was a side effect to anti-Parkinson's disease medication he used.

