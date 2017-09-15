National Politics

Kansas asks Supreme Court to reverse state immigrant rulings

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 11:53 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse rulings by the state's highest court that they say prevent the state from prosecuting immigrants in the U.S. illegally for identity theft.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release three rulings last week by the Kansas Supreme Court said federal immigration law superseded Kansas law in those types of cases.

Schmidt said the Kansas court ruled the state can't prosecute a defendant for falsifying state or private legal documents if that person put the same false information on federal forms for employment verification.

A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on whether to consider the Kansas appeal isn't expected until later this year or early next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video