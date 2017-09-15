US Sen Schumer visits Chicago exhibit on internment camps

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has made a brief stop at a Chicago exhibit chronicling the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.
The exhibit is sponsored by Alphawood Foundation Chicago, which was founded by billionaire businessman and Democratic campaign donor Fred Eychaner.
Schumer told The Associated Press Friday that the exhibit featuring photographs of internment camps and historic items is powerful. He says it's a "part of American history that informs us about today" and shows that bigotry runs deep.
Schumer says Eychaner asked him to see the exhibit and he has other meetings in Chicago. Schumer says the meetings don't involve politicians. He declined to elaborate or answer questions unrelated to the exhibit.
The free exhibit called "Then They Came For Me" runs until mid-November.
