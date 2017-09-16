National Politics

Healey, Kander to speak at New Hampshire convention

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 5:19 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

New Hampshire Democrats are hearing from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Jason Kander, the president of Let America Vote, at their midterm convention.

The convention is being held Saturday in Manchester. Organizers say the featured speakers are both young, rising stars in the Democratic party.

Kander, the former Missouri secretary of state, was in New Hampshire earlier this week to join protesters outside Saint Anselm College, where President Donald Trump's commission on voter fraud was meeting.

