National Politics

2-year sentence for Louisiana woman in counterfeit case.

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 8:22 AM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to two years in prison in a counterfeit money case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a Thursday news release that 20-year-old Gena Armstrong, of the village of Georgetown, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell.

She pleaded guilty in June to one count of manufacturing counterfeit U.S. securities.

Prosecutors said Armstrong made fake $20 bills on a copy machine and paper she purchased in Alexandria in 2016.

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, she also faces two years of supervised release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video