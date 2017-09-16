National Politics

Colorado sheriff looking for man for suspected child abuse

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 8:34 AM

DENVER

Authorities in Colorado say they're looking for a man suspected of child abuse after a toddler was treated for severe head trauma and a tear in her liver.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that investigators believe the abuse happened on Monday but wasn't reported at the time.

The statement says the young girl and her mother were seen outside an elementary school in Denver on Thursday and the girl was admitted to a hospital that night.

The statement says the girl's injuries were life threatening but she is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office says they are searching for a 21-year-old man named Josh Gonzales. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Gonzales to contact the sheriff's office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video