Colorado sheriff looking for man for suspected child abuse

Authorities in Colorado say they're looking for a man suspected of child abuse after a toddler was treated for severe head trauma and a tear in her liver.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that investigators believe the abuse happened on Monday but wasn't reported at the time.
The statement says the young girl and her mother were seen outside an elementary school in Denver on Thursday and the girl was admitted to a hospital that night.
The statement says the girl's injuries were life threatening but she is expected to survive.
The sheriff's office says they are searching for a 21-year-old man named Josh Gonzales. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Gonzales to contact the sheriff's office.
