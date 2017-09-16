National Politics

Arizona search and rescue unit return from hurricane duty

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 10:25 PM

PHOENIX

An Arizona urban search and rescue unit returned home from weeks of duty in Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The 80-member Arizona Task Force One was greeted by loved ones and city officials Saturday night in Phoenix after a 21-day deployment for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, City Council members and Fire Department employees and their families also greeted the returning team members at a Fire Department facility in southwest Phoenix.

The unit worked eight days in communities outside Houston and then deployed to Florida.

The unit returned in a convoy of more than 20 trucks pulling boat trailers, box trucks and high-tech equipment.

