Arizona search and rescue unit return from hurricane duty

An Arizona urban search and rescue unit returned home from weeks of duty in Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
The 80-member Arizona Task Force One was greeted by loved ones and city officials Saturday night in Phoenix after a 21-day deployment for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, City Council members and Fire Department employees and their families also greeted the returning team members at a Fire Department facility in southwest Phoenix.
The unit worked eight days in communities outside Houston and then deployed to Florida.
The unit returned in a convoy of more than 20 trucks pulling boat trailers, box trucks and high-tech equipment.
