Maine, New Hampshire communities consider holiday shakeup

A few weeks after the Bangor City Council voted to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, officials in Portland are considering doing the same.
The City Council will vote Monday on the proposal, which seeks to honor those who lived on the continent before it was colonized by western Europeans rather than Christopher Columbus.
Town councilors in Durham, New Hampshire, also are voting on a similar measure Monday. The proposal would effectively replace Columbus Day with a new holiday called "The Age of Exploration and Indigenous Peoples' Day."
