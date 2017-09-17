Police: Man killed trying to stop a Las Vegas theft suspect

Authorities are trying to identify a Las Vegas theft suspect who fatally ran over a man who tried to stop the woman from fleeing the scene.
North Las Vegas police say detectives looked through surveillance video and have photos of the female suspect the SUV she was driving that has California license plates.
Police say the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday at a convenience store after a woman got back in the SUV after stealing items in the store.
Responding officers found the fatally injured man lying in the parking lot. He later died at a hospital.
The man's identity hasn't been released yet.
Comments