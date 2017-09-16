House expects to consider bill allowing audits of ballots

The Rhode Island House of Representatives is expected to take up a bill next week that would allow the state Board of Elections to perform postelection audits of paper ballots as a way to ensure voting machines have not been hacked.
The legislation pushed by the good government group Common Cause has already passed the Senate.
It's endorsed by the Board of Elections. Board member Steve Erickson says under the current system, the board doesn't have authorization to do such audits. He says if it's a close race, they can perform a recount, but that would require using the machines.
The legislation would allow rules and regulations to be developed on how to perform such audits. The audits would start after the 2020 election.
