Harvard student groups: Reinstate Chelsea Manning as fellow

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 2:35 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Twelve Harvard University student groups are condemning the school's reversal of a decision to invite Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow.

The groups released a statement Saturday calling for Harvard to reinstate Manning as a fellow.

Harvard had reversed its decision Friday, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the designation for the soldier who was convicted of leaking classified information.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said on the school's website that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake. He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning wrote on Twitter that Harvard chills "marginalized voices under @cia pressure."

Elmendorf didn't immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment on Saturday.

