Washington city agrees not to enforce ban on bikini baristas

The city of Everett, Washington, has agreed not to enforce its ban on bikini baristas while it's challenged in court.
Seven bikini baristas and the owner of a chain of the coffee stands called "Hillbilly Hotties" sued the city in federal court this week, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their right to free expression.
The city said there's been "a proliferation of crimes of a sexual nature" at the stands. It wants the baristas and employees of other quick-serve establishments to wear a minimum of a tank top and skirt or shorts.
In a stipulation entered in court Friday, the city said it would not enforce the ban while a judge considers whether to grant a preliminary injunction blocking the law. Briefing on the issue is due to be completed in November, with a ruling sometime later.
