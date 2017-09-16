Elk killed in crash as small population settles in

National Politics

September 16, 2017

WHITMAN, W.Va.

State officials say the vehicle crash that killed two elk along U.S. 119 was bound to happen as the small population grows.

Earlier this week, two of West Virginia's 24 elk were struck and killed by an ambulance in Logan County.

Randy Kelley, elk project leader for the state Division of Natural Resources, says the two animals were crossing the highway when they were hit around 3 a.m. Monday.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the ambulance's driver said the elk were on the concrete median and jumped out in front of the vehicle. The ambulance crew was not injured.

In nearby Eastern Kentucky, which has an elk population estimated at 10,000, one or two collisions take place each year.

Kelley says warning signs had been placed on the highway in areas where elk were known to cross.

