Lawmakers get close look of Utah Lake's algal bloom issue

Several state legislators visited Utah Lake near Provo this week to get a tour and find out why state money should be used to help clean up a body of water that has been plagued by potentially toxic algal blooms.
The Wasatch Front Water Quality Council invited two legislative committees focused on natural resources and water development to the lake on Wednesday. Researchers say algal blooms thrive in the lake because of its levels of phosphorus and nitrogen, nutrients for algal.
Central Valley Water Reclamation Facility General Manager Tom Holstorm says there is some existing funding for research at the lake, but the money won't be enough to fully understand what makes Utah Lake prone to algal blooms.
