National Politics

DOJ halts review of Milwaukee police after program changes

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 1:44 PM

MILWAUKEE

The U.S. Department of Justice has halted a review of Milwaukee's police department that the police chief requested after a white officer fatally shot a mentally ill black man in a downtown park.

The Justice Department said it is changing a program that once focused on improving trust between police and communities. The DOJ initiative will instead focus on helping local law enforcement fight crime.

Cities such as Milwaukee that were under review will be moved into the new version of the program, a department spokeswoman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Saturday. As a result, those agencies will not get federal help to boost accountability or to implement reforms.

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn had requested the collaborative reform review in November 2015 after federal prosecutors declined to charge a now-fired officer who fatally shot Dontre Hamilton during a confrontation in Red Arrow Park.

Milwaukee officials discussed a draft of the federal review at a meeting Thursday. Alderwoman Milele Coggs stressed that city officials focus on the draft's recommendations, "since for reasons that are beyond all of our control in this room, that final report will not be there."

Flynn confirmed there is no final version of the report when he appeared at the meeting.

A task force of community leaders will take up the recommendations in the draft report, Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video