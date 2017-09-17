National Politics

Tribal leaders want action after North Dakota woman slain

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 2:41 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Tribal leaders in North Dakota are calling for action after a missing Fargo woman was later found killed.

The United Tribes of North Dakota plan to send a letter to North Dakota's congressional delegation. The letter seeks justice for the family of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind and the families of missing and murdered American Indian women.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the letter was approved during the recent Tribal Leaders Summit in Bismarck. Among the recommendations is a task force to reopen cold cases of missing and murdered American Indian women.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when her family last saw her alive on Aug. 19. Greywind's newborn girl was found alive in the apartment of two people charged in the case. Greywind's body was found in the Red River.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video