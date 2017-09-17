Illinois veteran of World War II to be awarded French honor

A 97-year-old World War II veteran will be given the highest honor France bestows on non-citizens for his service.
Howard Keskitalo will be made a Knight in the French Legion of Honor.
Deputy Consul General of France Frederic Chole will bestow the award at a service Wednesday at the VFW Post 1197 in Batavia.
The French government has extended the Legion's distinction to Keskitalo for his service during World War II.
He joins a select group of Americans to receive the honor. They include former President Dwight Eisenhower, who commanded Allied forces in Europe, and General Colin Powell.
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs made the announcement.
