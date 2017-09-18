Teachers strike leaves parents scrambling for child care

Students from Burlington, Vt., schools play pool at the Pomerleau Family Boys & Girls Club, in Burlington, during the third day of a teachers' strike. Thousands of students in Vermont's largest city are getting extra time off and parents are scrambling to find care for their children as a teachers' strike enters it's third day. The teachers' union and the school board are to meet with a mediator Tuesday, Sept. 19. Lisa Rathke AP Photo