Police chief files for retirement amid administrative leave

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 11:14 PM

GILL, Mass.

A Massachusetts police chief says he has retired after being placed on paid leave because of a protective order filed by his son.

Gill Police Chief David Hastings said Sunday that he submitted retirement papers Friday. Town officials say he was put on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave earlier this month after his 19-year-old son filed an abuse prevention order. A meeting to discuss the length of that leave was scheduled for Monday.

MassLive.com reports that Hastings declined to discuss the specifics of the order filed against him. He said he was unlikely to attend Monday's meeting.

Sgt. Christopher Redmond has taken over command of the department.

