National Politics

Police: Man killed Ohio State student before shooting self

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 2:51 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say a 25-year-old man apparently killed a 22-year-old Ohio State University student at a Columbus apartment before fatally shooting himself.

Police identified the man as Kyle Lafferty and the woman as Heather Campbell. Investigators believe they were in a relationship.

Homicide detectives say their bodies were found by a concerned friend Sunday in an apartment north of campus.

A university spokesman says Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. The school is making counselors available to students who need support.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video