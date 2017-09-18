National Politics

Republican Raczkowski to seek suburban Detroit House seat

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 5:47 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Republican Rocky Raczkowski (roch-KOF'-skee), who has previously run for both the U.S. House and Senate, plans to seek a suburban Detroit House seat opening due to a retirement.

The businessman, Army veteran and former state lawmaker from suburban Detroit made the announcement Monday in an email. He says "a single person can still change the world for the better."

Second-term Republican Rep. Dave Trott of Birmingham announced last week that he wouldn't seek re-election. The GOP-leaning 11th Congressional District includes parts of Oakland and Wayne counties and may become a bigger Democratic target.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lena Epstein has said she's leaning toward instead running for Trott's seat. Two former members of the Obama administration are running — Treasury official Haley Stevens and Homeland Security adviser Fayrouz Saad.

