National Politics

Michigan governor OKs bill to fix ballots after clerk errors

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:50 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation allowing communities to fix ballots where candidates missed the state filing deadline because of incorrect information from local clerks.

Snyder on Monday signed the bill to extend the filing deadline for city office elections in 2017, ensuring mayoral and city council candidates will be on the ballot. The bill had been passed by the legislature after issues with candidates in at least four communities.

Errors were found in Sault Ste. Marie, Tecumseh, Bessemer and Lake Angelus.

Under the legislation, clerks who give out erroneous dates would be required to undergo training and their municipalities are subject to fines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video