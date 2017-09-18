Michigan governor OKs bill to fix ballots after clerk errors

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation allowing communities to fix ballots where candidates missed the state filing deadline because of incorrect information from local clerks.
Snyder on Monday signed the bill to extend the filing deadline for city office elections in 2017, ensuring mayoral and city council candidates will be on the ballot. The bill had been passed by the legislature after issues with candidates in at least four communities.
Errors were found in Sault Ste. Marie, Tecumseh, Bessemer and Lake Angelus.
Under the legislation, clerks who give out erroneous dates would be required to undergo training and their municipalities are subject to fines.
